Miramax

When a visibly angry Uma Thurman hinted at her own past with Harvey Weinstein, many knew something major was coming. And they were right. An interview with the New York Times highlighted Thurman’s own encounter with the disgraced mogul but also revealed an incident with director Quentin Tarantino on the set of Kill Bill.

Details about Tarantino’s directing decisions, like choking and spitting on Thurman during filming, were shocking in the wake of the report, but quickly overshadowed by a video showing a driving stunt gone wrong that injured Thurman. The stunt drew heavy criticism, with the stunt coordinator from the film questioning how it even happened, but that doesn’t mean Thurman has turned her back on the director according to Entertainment Weekly. While Thurman has permanent injuries from the incident back in 2004, she tells EW that she still has a good relationship with Tarantino: