Uma Thurman Says She Would Work With Quentin Tarantino Again Despite Her ‘Kill Bill’ Incident

#Quentin Tarantino
Entertainment Writer
05.06.18

Miramax

When a visibly angry Uma Thurman hinted at her own past with Harvey Weinstein, many knew something major was coming. And they were right. An interview with the New York Times highlighted Thurman’s own encounter with the disgraced mogul but also revealed an incident with director Quentin Tarantino on the set of Kill Bill.

Details about Tarantino’s directing decisions, like choking and spitting on Thurman during filming, were shocking in the wake of the report, but quickly overshadowed by a video showing a driving stunt gone wrong that injured Thurman. The stunt drew heavy criticism, with the stunt coordinator from the film questioning how it even happened, but that doesn’t mean Thurman has turned her back on the director according to Entertainment Weekly. While Thurman has permanent injuries from the incident back in 2004, she tells EW that she still has a good relationship with Tarantino:

“We’ve had our fights over the years. When you know someone for as long as I’ve known him, 25 years of creative collaboration…yes, did we have some tragedies take place? Sure. But you can’t reduce that type of history and legacy…

“Yes, do I have a chronically bad neck? Yeah,” the actress says. “Was I mad about how it was handled and how I was treated? Yes. But does that mean I don’t care about someone that I have 25 years of history with? No! My capacity to forgive exists and things happen. The accident itself was wrong, but…I tried to explain that it was the environment around it that wounded me the most.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Quentin Tarantino
TAGSHARVEY WEINSTEINKill Billquentin tarantinoUMA THURMAN

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 3 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 4 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 6 days ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 6 days ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP