Naturally, a second Uncharted film has been announced, and while it might be a few years before it comes out (hanging out with your future-wife Zendaya >>> going to work), some details about the sequel have been revealed.

It doesn’t seem possible, but it’s been three years since Tom Holland starred in a movie. 2022’s Uncharted wasn’t a Spider-Man: No Way Home-style blockbuster (few films are), but it did quite well at the box office: a worldwide total of $407.1 million, sixth all-time among movies based on video games.

Plot

The mid-credits scene for Uncharted sets up the potential villain for the sequel (crime lord Gabriel Roman), but more importantly, it introduces Sully’s video game mustache. A mustache that will stick around for the sequel.

“I just got a call today that they got the script in,” star Mark Wahlberg, who plays Nathan Drake’s frequent companion, told Screen Rant last year. “I can’t grow a real beard and mustache, but they said, ‘Start growing your moustache. It’s gonna take a while.’ I’d be interested to see what the story’s like, and where that adventure takes us. But I’m excited. I know audiences really loved the first one, so we’ll see.”

Sony Pictures executive Steven O’Dell confirmed that Uncharted 2 is in development in June 2024. When asked for an update, producer Charles Roven told Deadline, “We’re working on a script, but we’re going to have to wait now for Chris Nolan’s movie [2026’s The Odyssey] that Tom and Zendaya are doing. And then right after that, he and Zendaya are doing Spider-Man. I think both those movies are releasing on the same day or the week after each other or something. It’s another potential Barbenheimer.”

Hopefully Tom Holland has an easier time making the sequel. “I never realized how lucky I am that Spider-Man wears a mask, because when he’s bouncing around and flying from buildings, that’s all CG,” he told GQ about the physical requirements of working in the MCU. “In Uncharted, it’s just me in a henley and cargo pant. That film absolutely broke me.”

Just wait until he has to do this insane setpiece.

Cast

Until reported otherwise, expect the main cast from Uncharted to return: Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer. Hopefully we get Elena Fisher in the sequel.