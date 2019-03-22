Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Before they learned what a Flerkin is, Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson were in another movie together. Unicorn Store is about a woman named Kit (Larson, who also made her directorial debut with the film) who moves back in with her parents, and “receives an invitation to a store that will test her ideas of what it really means to grow up,” according to Deadline. SLJ plays “The Salesman,” a pink suit-wearing “eccentric” who gives Kit a unicorn. The film, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, comes out next month on Netflix, which wisely predicted that people would want more of Larson and Jackson following Captain Marvel. Good call.

“My hope was, whether the movie is good or not, it’s another piece on the board,” the Short Term 12 star said about Unicorn Store. “People can look at and either go, ‘This movie is amazing, I want to do that,’ or you can go, ‘This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen, if she can do this, then I can definitely make a movie.’ Through that, my hope is that we have more women, more people of color, people of different sexual orientations telling their stories, because that’s what we need. We need just more. We need more of different.“

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

A woman named Kit receives a mysterious invitation that would fulfill her childhood dreams.

Unicorn Store, which also stars Joan Cusack, Bradley Whitford, Mamoudou Athie, Karan Soni, Ryan Hansen, and Mary Holland, premieres April 5.