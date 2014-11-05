Avenging Man’s Best Friend: ‘John Wick’ And The Hollywood Tradition Of Dog Deaths

But that shouldn’t surprise anyone, because at its very core, this is a movie about a boy and his dog, which is a tale as old as time.
(SPOILER WARNING: In case you haven’t watched John Wick or read the film’s synopsis, I’m about to discuss the central plot and the act that sets the titular antihero off on his absurd and fantastic melee. So if you’re pissed about the title of this post or any revelation beyond this, please know that I won’t apologize, because this is a point of common knowledge that is in the film’s synopsis. “But Burnsy, nobody’s going to cry about a spoiler,” you might say. This is the Internet, friends. People complain when we reveal what happened in a live sporting event, so someone will probably complain about this. Anyway, onward.)
Unlike most other films about a boy and his dog, John Wick is a movie about what happens when the dipshit son of a Russian mobster makes the mistake of killing the puppy that was given to a retired badass hitman, known to the underworld as “The Boogeyman” (or the guy who scares the Boogeyman), by his dead wife. Hell hath no fury like a man whose puppy was killed over a car. Sure, it was a gorgeous car, but retired killers can buy new cars. A puppy like Daisy (played spectacularly by Andy the Dog) is one of a kind, though, and the murder of said dog is enough to make a man return to the business that he once perfected.
Like death, taxes and Madea movies, the death of beloved pets in film is something that we simply have to accept. Watching Daisy’s murder, while not necessarily graphic or even straightforward, certainly made me cringe, but it wasn’t the worst dog death scene that I’ve ever watched. Hollywood has a long history of murdering or attempting to murder man’s best friend. In fact, it’s almost too long to accurately recap without losing everyone’s attention, so if you’re the kind of person who wants a complete history, then Does the Dog Die? is the website for you. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at some of the most significant dog deaths in cinema history in order to answer the question – where does John Wick rank among them in terms of avenging that pooch?
In a perfect world, all movie dogs end up like the golden retriever in Independence Day, as it was able to outrun the alien fireball that consumed several blocks of New York City.
Or if a film absolutely has to show a pet’s violent demise, it could be more like The Grand Budapest Hotel, which featured a cat being splattered on a sidewalk, or Out of Sight, in which Don Cheadle’s Snoopy squished a goldfish to death. After all, cats and fish are nowhere near as lovable as doggies, no matter what any of you pro-cat lobbyists might say. But sometimes the story simply requires the dog to be killed (or in some cases just injured), and there’s nothing we can do about it, except tell ourselves that these moments weren’t real.
1954 – Rear Window
If I could go back and remake a classic movie, it’d probably be Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, because I wouldn’t have Jeff focus on proving that Lars Thorwald is a murderer. Instead, I’d have him investigate the murder of his neighbor’s dog and then spend the rest of his time thinking up suitable punishments for the person who broke the pooch’s neck.
Vengeance Factor: None. Jeff’s neighbor screamed about it and then just ended up getting a new dog like it was nothing.
1962 and 1991 – Cape Fear
In both the original and remake, Max Cady is a filthy scumbag worthy of a life in prison, and in both versions he begins his torment of Sam Bowden’s family by murdering their dog. Some villains like to vandalize homes or make crank calls, but not Cady. He went straight for the dog. What a dick.
Vengeance Factor: The “justice” served in 1991 was far greater than 1962, because Robert DeNiro’s Cady was dragged to his watery death on a sinking boat. Robert Mitchum’s Cady just went to prison.
1975 – Jaws
When we think of cinema’s scariest and deadliest shark, we typically think of humans as the main course. But one of Jaws’ first victims was a dog that was simply playing fetch on the beach. This is why I don’t take my dog to the beach. Hell, this is why I don’t go to the beach, period. Sharks aren’t cool, you guys.
Vengeance Factor: Well, the shark was blown to bloody pieces after it tried to eat scuba tank and Brody shot it, but that probably had very little to do with the dog.
1977 and 2006 – The Hills Have Eyes
Much like in both Cape Fear films, the pet German shepherd was killed in both the 1977 and 2006 versions of The Hills Have Eyes. In the original Wes Craven version, Beauty was killed and eaten by a little girl, because her parents were the worst; however, in the remake, Beauty was simply brutally killed. Hey, some artists like finger paint and others prefer acrylics.
Vengeance Factor: In both versions, the family’s other dog, Beast, gets plenty of revenge, which is far more enjoyable than, oh I don’t know, watching a mutant drink breast milk.
Candyman decapitated a dog and framed the waitress from Sideways for it, but she let him burn to death and took over his job, so I’d call it about even.
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Don’t forget Buckley the beagle from The Royal Tennenbaums.
Vince is going to be pissed at you for not including The Drop on this list
In fact, I expected this list to be a thinly veiled continuation of Vince’s adoration for The Drop
The dog lives in The Drop, part of why it’s great.
I haven’t seen The Drop yet, because when Vince likes something, I’m afraid it’s a trap.
Which is why Burnsy still hasn’t let his doctor give him that prostate exam.
I don’t know why I remember this but there were a series of dogs named Strudel dying throughout 1981’s Under the Rainbow.
If you haven’t seen John Wick, you’re making mucho mistake-o brodero.
I wanted to like John Wick but it just didn’t do it for me. It’s funny how you mention the action scenes because I thought they were the worst part, other than the film falling apart near the end. Spoilery kind of: every action scene was John fights a bunch of guys, shoots them in the head, gets caught up with one for a bit, shoots him in the head, meets an old friend from his old life. And man that’s only cool the first 2 times. Then it’s like how about we get some swords in there, some ninja stars, some tractors, something new!
A better version of this film was the Equalizer. Watch that one
I hereby formally protest the notion that The Equalizer was not a complete piece of shit.
In the original cut of Anchorman, Baxter dies about halfway through. Guessing they cut it because they didn’t want an audience rebellion.
Baxter is a gentleman and a scholar. I would not have tolerated that.
Baxter didn’t die, he did get drop kicked off a bridge by jack black, but he comes back at the end to save everyone.
So, if in this original cut he died, and thus didnt’ come back at the end – how the fuck did that ‘cut’ end?
@AB the original part of the movie didn’t center on the pandas but a string of bank robberies they filmed the original cut. it sucked so they reshot it.
If you’re into mindless action flicks, this movie is for you. Otherwise, please save your money.
I didn’t think it was completely mindless. The left out a lot of tropes they stick in action movies these days. I especially liked the lack of any character speaking in exposition. John Wick’s nature was expressed very eloquently in exactly one line of dialog. This was a pretty great movie and not mindless. Not necessarily ‘smart’, but not mindless.
In 187, a gang kill’s Sam Jackson’s ladyfriend’s dog by enticing it to jump over a fence while it’s tethered, hanging itself. The upshot is that SLJ gets his revenge by shooting Clifton Collins Jr. with a tranqued arrow from a crossbow and cuts his fingers off….
I forgot all about that, and the reason is obviously because holy crap that was bad.
In the screenwriting rules I live by, an audience will care more about the death of a dog than they will a child. The only exception to this, Cujo.
Let us not forget that moment in Mr. Nanny (the Hulk Hogan babysitter vehicle) where a man disposes of his dog by throwing it in a lake. Not only did his actions go unpunished, but I’m pretty sure that no one even noticed it had happened until the Mr. Nanny episode of How Did This Get Made?
[www.youtube.com]
One day I will write 10,000 that finally determines which was more amazing – this scene or “DOOOOOOOOOOOKIE!!!”
Don’t forget this classic gem. Dinosaurs 1, Dogs 0
[www.youtube.com]
On the subject of a boy and his dog, The ending to A Boy And His Dog maybe my favourite ending ever.
So 2014 is definitely the Year of the Dog in cinema at this point right? The Drop, John Wick & The Rover are all showing signs of puppy love….can we keep this trend going for the foreseeable future? And while we’re at it, can we airbrush all of the dirty felines out of The Aristocats, Homeward Bound, and Milo & Otis and just turn those movies into the dog love fests they should’ve been to begin with?
This dog death scene is too funny to pass up.
[www.youtube.com]
WHEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEW not one mention of Frye’s do…… god dammit, I’m already getting feels thinking about it.
There’s a movie called Red starring Brian Cox that revolves around him getting revenge for the death of his dog which was given to him by his late wife.
That movie was amazing but I will never watch it again. I bawled like a fucking baby afterwards and to this day I absolutely hate that actor who played the kid who killed the dog. Fuck that fucker with his smarmy fucking face.
Fuck Marley and Me
[www.imdb.com]
Guy Pearce was willing to kill the entire population of Australia including a midget in the Rover simply to bury his dead dog that was inadvertently stolen.
Eh. They’re Australians.
I dare anyone to watch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and not laugh your fucking ass off when the cat is electrocuted.
This
I love you, Burnsy. John Wick was amazing; nothing you said was hyperbole.
Eden Lake. Man, I look at groups of stupid kids in a very different way now.
How about forgotten classic “Your knife is in my dog” from Tough Guys Don’t Dance?