Avenging Man’s Best Friend: ‘John Wick’ And The Hollywood Tradition Of Dog Deaths

Stop whatever you’re doing – even you, brain and heart surgeons – and go see John Wick. If you’ve already seen it, go see it again and then watch it one more time just to be sure that you’ve fully experienced the film’s awesomeness. One a scale of one to five stars, with five stars being a perfect movie, I give John Wick 10 stars. The non-stop action thriller was choreographed so well, with each battle scene better than the one before it, and to make it all as perfect as an action movie can be, it was both hilarious and somehow really charming. For all of the movies that I thoroughly enjoyed this year, none has made me squeal with joy and gush over it quite like John Wick.

But that shouldn’t surprise anyone, because at its very core, this is a movie about a boy and his dog, which is a tale as old as time.

(SPOILER WARNING: In case you haven’t watched John Wick or read the film’s synopsis, I’m about to discuss the central plot and the act that sets the titular antihero off on his absurd and fantastic melee. So if you’re pissed about the title of this post or any revelation beyond this, please know that I won’t apologize, because this is a point of common knowledge that is in the film’s synopsis. “But Burnsy, nobody’s going to cry about a spoiler,” you might say. This is the Internet, friends. People complain when we reveal what happened in a live sporting event, so someone will probably complain about this. Anyway, onward.)

Unlike most other films about a boy and his dog, John Wick is a movie about what happens when the dipshit son of a Russian mobster makes the mistake of killing the puppy that was given to a retired badass hitman, known to the underworld as “The Boogeyman” (or the guy who scares the Boogeyman), by his dead wife. Hell hath no fury like a man whose puppy was killed over a car. Sure, it was a gorgeous car, but retired killers can buy new cars. A puppy like Daisy (played spectacularly by Andy the Dog) is one of a kind, though, and the murder of said dog is enough to make a man return to the business that he once perfected.

Like death, taxes and Madea movies, the death of beloved pets in film is something that we simply have to accept. Watching Daisy’s murder, while not necessarily graphic or even straightforward, certainly made me cringe, but it wasn’t the worst dog death scene that I’ve ever watched. Hollywood has a long history of murdering or attempting to murder man’s best friend. In fact, it’s almost too long to accurately recap without losing everyone’s attention, so if you’re the kind of person who wants a complete history, then Does the Dog Die? is the website for you. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at some of the most significant dog deaths in cinema history in order to answer the question – where does John Wick rank among them in terms of avenging that pooch?

In a perfect world, all movie dogs end up like the golden retriever in Independence Day, as it was able to outrun the alien fireball that consumed several blocks of New York City.

Or if a film absolutely has to show a pet’s violent demise, it could be more like The Grand Budapest Hotel, which featured a cat being splattered on a sidewalk, or Out of Sight, in which Don Cheadle’s Snoopy squished a goldfish to death. After all, cats and fish are nowhere near as lovable as doggies, no matter what any of you pro-cat lobbyists might say. But sometimes the story simply requires the dog to be killed (or in some cases just injured), and there’s nothing we can do about it, except tell ourselves that these moments weren’t real.

1954 – Rear Window

If I could go back and remake a classic movie, it’d probably be Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, because I wouldn’t have Jeff focus on proving that Lars Thorwald is a murderer. Instead, I’d have him investigate the murder of his neighbor’s dog and then spend the rest of his time thinking up suitable punishments for the person who broke the pooch’s neck.

Vengeance Factor: None. Jeff’s neighbor screamed about it and then just ended up getting a new dog like it was nothing.

1962 and 1991 – Cape Fear

In both the original and remake, Max Cady is a filthy scumbag worthy of a life in prison, and in both versions he begins his torment of Sam Bowden’s family by murdering their dog. Some villains like to vandalize homes or make crank calls, but not Cady. He went straight for the dog. What a dick.

Vengeance Factor: The “justice” served in 1991 was far greater than 1962, because Robert DeNiro’s Cady was dragged to his watery death on a sinking boat. Robert Mitchum’s Cady just went to prison.

1975 – Jaws

When we think of cinema’s scariest and deadliest shark, we typically think of humans as the main course. But one of Jaws’ first victims was a dog that was simply playing fetch on the beach. This is why I don’t take my dog to the beach. Hell, this is why I don’t go to the beach, period. Sharks aren’t cool, you guys.

Vengeance Factor: Well, the shark was blown to bloody pieces after it tried to eat scuba tank and Brody shot it, but that probably had very little to do with the dog.

1977 and 2006 – The Hills Have Eyes

Much like in both Cape Fear films, the pet German shepherd was killed in both the 1977 and 2006 versions of The Hills Have Eyes. In the original Wes Craven version, Beauty was killed and eaten by a little girl, because her parents were the worst; however, in the remake, Beauty was simply brutally killed. Hey, some artists like finger paint and others prefer acrylics.

Vengeance Factor: In both versions, the family’s other dog, Beast, gets plenty of revenge, which is far more enjoyable than, oh I don’t know, watching a mutant drink breast milk.