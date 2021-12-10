Just in case all of Netflix’s holiday rom-com selections aren’t cutting it this year, Sony is here to remind you there’s another option for those of you looking for some sweet and spirited to snuggle up with this Christmas: Venom: Let There Be Carnage. Despite the film hitting theaters back in October, earlier today the studio unveiled a new trailer for their most recent foray into the life of Eddie Brock, albeit with an interesting take on how it was cut.

In the new trailer, the action-packed superhero film Venom: Let There Be Carnage is reimaged as a cute and cozy, holiday rom-com — jingle bells and all. The festive joke comes as part of a running gag the studio began back in 2018, when they cut the same style trailer for the first film in the series after folks remarked on its romantic qualities, as well as pokes fun at the “love affair” mentioned by director Andy Serkis earlier this year. After all, who could forget the scene in Venom where Brock (Tom Hardy) kissed his symbiote-wearing ex-girlfriend Anne Weying (Michelle Williams)? And here we thought Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst would forever hold the title for most iconic smooch in the Spiderverse.

The trailer comes just ahead of Venom: Let There Be Carnage‘s DVD and Blu-ray release date on Tuesday, December, 14. In addition to Hardy and Williams, Woody Harrelson and Naomi Harris also star in the film that not only performed surprisingly well at the box office but also shocked everyone with it’s pretty cool connection to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.