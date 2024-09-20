Here’s everything to know about Venom: The Last Dance, including plot details, the cast, and when it comes out in theaters.

Venom: The Last Dance is the third and final film in star Tom Hardy’s Venom trilogy, which surprised everyone with its goofiness in 2018’s Venom and then made Venom a queer icon in 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage. How can The Last Dance up the ante? Two words: Venom Horse. But we’ll get there.

Plot

Let’s begin with the official plot synopsis: “In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.” The big bad this time is Knull. Think trying to act normal when all you want to do is munch on a lobster in a fish tank is tough? Try facing off against the eldritch god of darkness and the creator of the symbiotes!

OK, now the time has come to talk about Venom horse.

The obvious highlight of the Venom: The Last Dance trailer is Venom taking over a horse, and dragging Eddie Brock for a ride like a Sabrina Carpenter-sized human getting pulled by their very large dog. It’s the kind of Looney Tunes charm that makes Venom stand out from other comic book movies.

“If the mission statement is commercial, blockbuster, action, and superhero movie, how can we imbue a sense of something that’s fun and different?” Hardy told Forbes about Venom: The Last Dance, which was written and directed by Kelly Marcel. “What’s going to entice people that they have a memory, they have a moment, they have an event? This comes from us who are really, really caring about this.” The rumored popcorn bucket helps.

Hardy is pulling for an R rating after Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage were both rated PG-13. “By the third one, we’ve been given so much creative support to do – to push it. It’s a much wider piece and there’s much more love – not that there was not love in the last ones,” he said. “We’ve been allowed to put more of our ideas into it and I’m really excited to see how they land.”

Cast

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom, obviously. I’m only half-joking when I boldly proclaim that he should be nominated for an Oscar for the Venom voice alone.

The rest of the cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach (neither Michelle Williams nor Jenny Slate are expected to return, although, amusingly, they’re both in the same upcoming FX series). Sony is keeping the identity of the actor playing baddie Knull a secret, but everyone from Ifans (who previously played Lizard in The Amazing Spider-Man and Spider-Man: No Way Home) to Norman Reedus has been rumored. Maybe it’ll be one of Hardy’s Peaky Blinders co-stars!