“Nobody’s f*cking.”

That was Steven Soderbergh’s explanation for why he’ll never make a superhero movie. “I don’t know how to tell people how to behave in a world in which that is not a thing,” he added. Soderbergh knows what he’s talking about: he directed the “sexiest film of all time” and literally made a movie called sex, lies, and videotape. The filmmaker’s new movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, probably has sex, and maybe even lies and/or videotapes (or at least a Blu-Ray of Magic Mike XXL), but it doesn’t have any nudity.

“There’s no nudity in Magic Mike’s Last Dance. There’s not even a thong. And yet, it was our desire to make a sexy movie,” he told Rolling Stone. “What’s sexy is intimacy and genuine emotion. Something that feels alive, and electric, and has the potential for vulnerability. That can be sexy.” Having Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault helps.

Soderbergh is more interested in depicting relationships once they’ve moved beyond the honeymoon period. “The really radical thing to do right now [is] to show people who’ve been married for twenty years,” he explained. “Where you don’t even make a big deal of it. They’ve been together for twenty years, and they’re still into each other in that way.”

Magic Mike’s Last Dance doesn’t need nudity to be good. It just needs one choreographed scene set to a boy band song in a convenience store. It’s all I ask.

(Via Rolling Stone)