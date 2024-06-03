What do you need these days in order to make a successful blockbuster film? It’s not an award-winning cast or billions of dollars. In order to get people to see your movie in theaters, it needs to star at least one freaky little guy, who is often not little.

For Dune, it was the worms. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it was, obviously, Godzilla himself. And now, the worm and Zilly are joined by VENOM HORSE, the next great movie star of 2024.

The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance dropped today, and it features Venom (the voice of Tom Hardy) back and better than ever, living in harmony alongside Eddie Brock (the body of Tom Hardy), but their time together might be nearing its end.

In addition to the action-packed first look (and Hardy wearing both crocs and cowboy boots), the trailer also shows the debut of Venom Horse, a new iteration of the alien, featuring his signature long tongue. It’s enough to make this movie worth it no matter what it’s about.

Obviously, the people are loving Venom Horse:

My friends, I fuckin lost it. 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/jm1BEvlIDT — Richard Newby – Newbyish Account (@NewbyRichard3) June 3, 2024

One ticket to the movie with the venom horse please — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) June 3, 2024

im not gonna lie i think venom horse has to be the coolest thing ive ever seen pic.twitter.com/w2gOcLo2QR — • kal 🍉 | VENOM 3 HYPE (@vnmzlvr) June 3, 2024

Venom horse was definitely unexpected! pic.twitter.com/vmQ3sRwQAK — TheVenomSite (@thevenomsite) June 3, 2024

Venom Horse ? We will be seated.pic.twitter.com/qQ6bkslVlT — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) June 3, 2024

I haven't really liked the Venom movies much but "Venom-horse rides off into the desert and flies off of a mountain" is the kind of thing that could get me to see this in theaters, no questions asked, don't even need to see a single other frame from this trailer to be interested. https://t.co/bdOgcV8ypf — Jacob Ethington (@JacobTalks4ever) June 3, 2024

Venomized horse in Venom 3: The Last Dance looks insane. I will be seated. pic.twitter.com/4Fr9cRgF5q — Chief Mackenzie Bock (@GothamChief) June 3, 2024

Tom Hardy, sweating and shaking, stumbles into the writers room just repeating the words "Venom Horse" over and over again — Kilo @ Fanime (@OilyWhisper68) June 3, 2024

venom horse is the hardest shit ive ever seen in my entire life, i dont think you guys realise that this is going to be the greatest movie of all time https://t.co/jah5rTILnK pic.twitter.com/EQZFHhuBTL — Ceyarma (@Ceyarma) June 3, 2024

Just wait until the eventual spinoff, Venom Dog!

Venom Dragon and Venom Dog are so much cooler than Venom Horse pic.twitter.com/kzMYNagLqw — José Cardenas – Black Fury Comics on Gumroad! (@Nowayjosecarden) June 3, 2024

Here’s more on Venom: The Last Dance:

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25th. Check out the trailer below.