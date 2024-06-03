venom horse
The Breakout Character Of The Wildly Fun ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Trailer Is Venom Horse

What do you need these days in order to make a successful blockbuster film? It’s not an award-winning cast or billions of dollars. In order to get people to see your movie in theaters, it needs to star at least one freaky little guy, who is often not little.

For Dune, it was the worms. In Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, it was, obviously, Godzilla himself. And now, the worm and Zilly are joined by VENOM HORSE, the next great movie star of 2024.

The trailer for Venom: The Last Dance dropped today, and it features Venom (the voice of Tom Hardy) back and better than ever, living in harmony alongside Eddie Brock (the body of Tom Hardy), but their time together might be nearing its end.

In addition to the action-packed first look (and Hardy wearing both crocs and cowboy boots), the trailer also shows the debut of Venom Horse, a new iteration of the alien, featuring his signature long tongue. It’s enough to make this movie worth it no matter what it’s about.

Obviously, the people are loving Venom Horse:

Just wait until the eventual spinoff, Venom Dog!

Here’s more on Venom: The Last Dance:

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25th. Check out the trailer below.

