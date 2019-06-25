Getty Image

Very early Monday morning, Game of Thrones actress Nathalie Emmanuel alerted the world to the start of Fast and Furious 9 filming, and things are now getting real(er) with weigh-ins from a few heavyweight cast members. Nope, that doesn’t mean that The Rock has been written into the sequel at the very last moment — remember, he’s busy with promoting Hobbs and Shaw, due to arrive on August 2 — although he hasn’t closed the door to finishing “unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom [Vin Diesel]” in a tenth installment to the franchise’s main branch. For now, Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez are here to marvel in an Instagram video over number nine. Diesel did most of the talking:

“Wow wow wow wow wow wow wow. Can you believe it, Letty? Can you believe it? … We just completed our first day. It feels like a miracle. One hard-earned but it feels like…we’re just so grateful. We’re grateful to you Universal. We’re grateful for our whole team. The incredible crew. The incredible cast, and most importantly, we’re so grateful to you world that has adopted this franchise, and can you believe it? That’s so awesome. We’re so blessed and we love you so much.”

Meanwhile, The Rock hasn’t (at least not yet) said anything about Fast 9 filming, although he’s been Instagramming his latest cheat meal like a pro … is he stress eating? Nah. Maybe he’s fueling up for continuing his biggest feud someday, though (let me hold on to that hope).

Fast 9 will star not only Diesel and Rodriguez as Dom and Letty but John Cena, who joined this sequel to possibly to replace The Rock. In addition, Tyrese Gibson (Roman), Jordana Brewster (Mia), Ludacris (Tej), and the aformentioned Emmanuel (Ramsey) are back on board. As previously reported, Rodriguez returned after successfully lobbying for a female writer’s inclusion, and the film currently holds a May 22, 2020 release date. Oh, and Tyrese and Ludacris also shared some photos from the set.