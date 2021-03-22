The Fast and Furious films might seem like they’re about cars jumping off buildings, muscle-bound fights, and Corona product placement, but every diehard fan of the high-octane series (Read: Christopher Nolan) knows what the movies are truly about: Family. While the franchise has pounded that message home in its first eight films, the latest installment, F9, is keeping it real by bringing Vin Diesel‘s real-life son Vincent Sinclair into the mix. According to TMZ, the now 10-year-old Sinclair will be making his acting debut as a younger version of his dad’s iconic Fast and Furious character Dom Toretto:

It’s unclear how much screen time Vin’s boy will get, but his minor’s contract says he got paid a daily rate of $1,005. Not bad take-home for a kid who, let’s be honest, probably woulda done it for a pack of gum.

Fast and Furious fans have been waiting a while for F9 to hit due to the pandemic, which has delayed the film over a year. However, whenever F9 revs its way into theaters, there’s a very good chance that it could take the franchise to an insane place that fans have been hoping for for years: Space. Franchise stars Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris have both played coy during separate interviews with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham when asked if the new film will make the leap into the cosmos. While neither star officially confirmed that Fast and Furious fans will finally see muscle cars in orbit, they didn’t exactly deny the long-simmering fan theory either.

(Via TMZ)