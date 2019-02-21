The Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2019 So Far Is Coming To Netflix

China Film Group Corporation

The highest-grossing film of 2019 so far is Glass with $105 million. That’s only counting the domestic box office, though. In China, a movie has already made $600 million… in two weeks. The Wandering Earth is an unprecedented hit — the country’s “first full-scale interstellar spectacular” will likely have a bigger “single-territory total than anything this year aside from the next Avengers and Star Wars.” It’s only playing in a limited number of theaters in the United States, however, which is why Netflix acquired the international streaming rights:

Netflix operates globally, but not in China, where local regulations have barred its entry. It was able to license some of its content in the Middle Kingdom through an arrangement with local streaming service iQIYI, but that deal has expired. Netflix is also slowly ramping up its roster of Mandarin-language content through production of original series and through acquisitions.

“With its high-quality production and story-telling, we believe that The Wandering Earth will be loved by sci-fi fans around the world,” said Jerry Zhang, Netflix’s manager of content acquisition. Okay, but are there any birds and/or boxes? The Wandering Earth — which has a bonkers premise of astronauts moving the Earth to another solar system after the sun burns out — does not have a Netflix premiere date yet, but when it’s out, except to see it all over the home page. For, like, a day before Netflix moves onto The Kissing Booth 2.

(Via Variety)