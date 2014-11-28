In Which We Break Down The ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ Trailer Shot-By-Shot

Happy Star Wars trailer day, everybody! And, at Gamma Squad, happy shameless overanalysis day! Let’s break this trailer down, shall we?
First, what’s missing stands out: No Luke, no Han, no R2-D2, no Chewie… We only see iconic vehicles and symbols, none of the original cast. Heck, we don’t even see the faces of most of the new cast. It’s a curious decision, but intriguing.
Next, there’s the most telling bit from the trailer, which isn’t an image, but rather the sole lines of dialogue, delivered in voiceover.
“There has been an awakening. Have you felt it? The Dark Side… and the Light side.”
There’s a lot that is intriguing about that little clip of dialogue. First of all, that’s almost certainly Max Von Sydow, although some are claiming Andy Serkis and others Benedict Cumberbatch, and he does not sound like a good guy! Which in turn raises a couple of questions. First of all… who’s he talking to? Secondly, is he implying that since the fall of the Empire, the Force has essentially lain dormant? And that both the Dark and the Light sides are returning?
Now, onto the shots!
Meet John Boyega! Turns out he really is a stormtrooper! Also it looks like he doesn’t start the movie in a good way!
Meet Shameless Bid For Toy Revenue! Seriously, no idea what the heck this thing is about, but we bet there are plenty of toys being made of it as we speak. At least it’s not frickin’ Jar-Jar.
Next we have a few shots that more or less tell us what happened to John Boyega before he wound up on Tatooine. It appears a squad of Stormtroopers will be staging a raid on… something. We’re guessing it doesn’t go well.
Here’s Daisy Ridley, on what appears to be the industrial version of a landspeeder. Seriously, this thing should have John Deere written on the back.
Oscar Isaac here appears to be a rebel X-wing pilot. And we will be getting battles in atmosphere, since we, oddly, don’t see any ships in space in this particular trailer!
Also of interest: This does not appear to be Tatooine they’re fighting on. Nor, for that matter, do the Stormtroopers appear to be on said desert planet.
Next, we see the character we’re calling Cross-Guard Guy. We don’t see a face, but judging by the body shape and body language, it’s probably Adam Driver, something Robo Panda spotted. Either way, he’s got a bitchin’ lightsaber. Why do the Sith get all the cool sabers?
Just for comparison, you can find a GIF of Driver from our post about rumors he’s playing a Sith. Note the walk; the body language matches pretty well.
And then, there’s this:
Notice that the design of this Falcon closely matches the leaked GIF we saw last week. Also, it’s fighting TIE Fighters.
This is an interestingly tight-lipped trailer, but it does its job. We’re excited. Any thoughts on what it may have inadvertently told us?
If you look at the design of the craft Daisy Ridley is riding, it looks exactly like it was taken from the shape and design of a USB thumb drive.
Keeping with tradition. The Falcon was inspired by a cheeseburger. The Slave I was inspired by a streetlamp.
John Boyega in that screen grab looks like a black Matt Damon.
Bruh, have you seen Attack the Block? The whole time keep trying to remember that you’re not watching a teenage Denzel Washington shot into the future that landed in East London. Thought the same thing when he popped up in the trailer. “HEY, DENZE-waitaminute…”
the voice over sounds nothing like Von Sydow. he’s 80 something with a swedish accent and his voice sounds like gravel. that is Andy Serkis.
Agree, definitely not von Sydow. It actually sounds an awful lot like Cumbersmaug, but he’s not listed as being in this.
Yeah I thought it was Khanberbatch too.
After 100 more listens, I’m wondering if there might be two voices, first one Serkis, second one von Sydow.
Maybe Boyega is not a Stormtrooper, but is homaging Luke and Han’s infiltration of the Death Star.
“We’re fine, everything’s fine. … How are you?”
That or he was a Stormtrooper abandoned/a lone survivor.
Aren’t stormtroopers all clones of a Maori guy?
“How many times do I need to tell you to wash your face after a moisture farm burning? See, look, it’s coming off.”
@Mike Keesey, great point. I forgot that they are all clones of Poppa Fett.
CLONE troopers were all clones of Jango Fett. Storm Troopers were human recruits. That’s why one group was called CLONE TROOPERS and the other group was called STORM TROOPERS. The key to telling if one is a clone or not is if they are referred to as a clone or not.
@Ron Dewings Also, if they’re competent, they’re not a clone.
@Dan, I think the clone troopers could shoot better honestly
Except the in the Special Special Edition, Lucas dubber over all Stormtroopers’ original dialogue and dubbed it over with the guy who played Jango Fett. That should make it clear they’re all clones. But then again, at this point those clones would probably be about 70-80 years old so human recruits are plausible by Episode VII.
Clone Troopers became Storm Troopers when the Empire was created, hence why in the Prequels you see their armor looking more and more like original Storm Troopers over time. Since no new Clones were created and the ranks had to be filled, they obviously started recruiting regular people as Storm Troopers, so there’s no either/or but simply some of would be surviving Clones but most regular recruits.
elsewhere someone pointed this out…
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
which is a callback to…
[netdna.walyou.netdna-cdn.com]
“aren’t you a little short for a stormtrooper?”
TheForce.Net confirmed that the voice over is Andy Serkis.
Are you really digging the crosspiece?
Even the way it appears after the blade, makes it look more like a gag than anything. The trailer is so sober, feels very out of place. That aside, I really liked the rest
It was really jarring at first, but its growing on me.
It’s Benedict Cumberbatch doing the voice over. I’m calling it.
It’s Andy Serkis.
Move over Kim K, Star Wars just broke the Internet.
I was at the Alamo Drafthouse trailer party/panel discussion this morning, which included a few frame-by-frame analyses.
Gwendolyn Christie was pretty readily thrown out as the hooded Sith (or Sith-like) figure. The waist just seemed too slender to be Driver.
Sydow was thrown around as the narrator, but it mostly landed as people either leaning toward Serkis or, interestingly, Benedict Cumberbatch, who was seen on set but quoted as not having a part, so they could’ve had him record a single line just to throw people off. Or, perhaps, set up his character as a big bad later in the trilogy.
It looked to me like the Stormtroopers were being dropped in a similar environment as the 3 X-wings (which more closely modeled McQuarrie’s original drafts). The snowy/forested area may be the 3rd planet we’re shown, but most people seemed to lean on it being part of the stormy/rainy/mountainy planet.
I liked the soccerball droid. It had just enough of the playfulness, though some people thought the breaking of the 4th wall was off-putting. I was not one of these people.
I could see Christie as the Sith, but it could also be Domnall Gleeson – he’s slender like that. I don;t think it’s Driver at all. Pretty sure Driver is a Reb.
Every shot seems keeps consistent with Lucas’ rule-of-thirds framing device. You can see it in every screencap included in this article.
Well, Akira Kurosawa’s rule of thirds. But yeah, while I’m not exactly enthused by some of the shots in terms of style, it does look well made.
You’re right, it was Kurosawa’s.
Off the subject, has there been a filmmaker who was more stolen from internationally without being given any credit at the time?
@Cuneform To Lucas’ credit he’s always been up front about his influences.
Lucas has been, sure. I was referring more to the Leone/Sturgis westerns of the 60s.
@Cuneform
Leone was ALSO always open about aping Kurosawa.
@JustinJump Not necessarily. Toho sued Leone over Fistful of Dollars after Kurosawa’s famous “a fine movie, but it was my movie” letter before eventually being settled out of court.
Of course, there’s the gray area between citing influence, paying tribute with an homage and blatant plagiarism.
Kurosawa did not invent the Rule of Thirds. It goes back to painting, and was first written down in 1797 by John Thomas Smith (although I don’t think he invented it, either).
@Cuneform
That open opinion may have been after the lawsuit.
Header pic immediately made me think “WE AIN’T FOUND SHIT!”
@Badger I’ll take that over having NO protection against incoming lightsabers.
I like that the Millennium Falcon is still missing the satellite dish that fell off during Return of the Jedi. It’s a bit weird that Han hasn’t fixed it in the last 40 years, but whatever.
I think it got upgraded to that rectangular-shaped radar.
It did. It is a rectangle now as opposed to the circular dish.
I noticed the same thing. Told my wife, she was decidedly unimpressed with me.
Max Von Sydow, playing a villain? Now I’ve heard everything!
I read somewhere that he’s the only actor who’s played God, Jesus, and Satan.
He played Brewmeister Smith. That trumps all three…
A Strange Brew reference? Excellent.
A theory I’m enjoying is that he’s the center of the ‘Awakening’ of the force and is trying to defect from the Empire.
@Cuneform That would seem to be a fairly safe bet. At the very least he’s somehow involved.
Not at all what anyone would’ve predicted would be the first shot of the new trailer.
Nowhere is this branded as Episode VII. Abrams & company must really want everyone to refer to it by it’s title instead of it’s chapter number.
Also, no Disney logo to be found.
Hey, the only place the original movies were referred to as Episode # was in the opening crawl. I think the “Episode #” trend came into being because those movies were prequels.
That sword looks like a cross joint.
Also perhaps they are doing something similar to Legend of Korra, in which the “Awakening” is a resurgence of people suddenly getting the force.
Had the same thought about Korra.
The voice over doesn’t sound like Max Von Sydow. I also think there are 2 voices. One asking the question, which sounds a lot like cumberbach (forgive me if I misspelled). As for the one answering the question Andy Serkis maybe?
I think it sounds like Tony Todd. He is in the next Star Trek movie…
Please…..NO MORE Cumbersmug! Fucking sick of him.
Could the voice-over be referring to an awakening that possesses both the light and dark sides of the Force? One being, perhaps the one that would bring balance?
I’m old, because I have no fucking clue who a single of these actors are. Seriously, who the fuck are they?
Boyega (stormtrooper) was the star of the great British film “Attack the Block.”
Oscar Isaac (X Wing) was the lead in the Coen Brothers’ “Inside Lleywan Davis”
@Otto Man You forgot that both are well worth your time.
Is Cumberbatch the new Hugo Weaving? Why is everyone on his junk like women on Charlie Hunham?
Have you seen his junk? It’s like art.
Not liking the new light saber. Hard to top Darth Maul’s.
Nope nope nope-I’ve been huddled in a corner whimpering ever since The Phantom Menace. Lucas stole my hopes, my dreams, my expectations, my $4.50. This I do not forgive.
Boyega looks like a Gamorrean.
DAS RACISS!
Reckon that might protect against the ol’ hand-slice technique Anakin used on Dooku.
X-wings flying nap of the earth?
/nerdgasms
Praise the Maker…midichlorians are awakwning
I guess I’m just old. All the in atmosphere spaceship flights got me nitpicking. A tie fighter would be about as aerodynamic as a safe.
You aren’t familiar with aero-tie-namics?
@porkythefirst
I’m thinking Gwendoline Christie is the Sith and the claymore saber is a wink/nod to Oathkeeper
The waist is too slender for that to be her.
That’s the signal from the probe that landed on Hoth in ESB.
It’s super impractical. You’re going to have to use multiple focusing crystals and mechanisms, which is going to make the grip significantly larger. Maul’s weapon was basically two sabers jammed together as it needed two crystals and focusing mechanisms, which is why it was so large.
As far as wielding it, it’s going to prevent certain of the more dramatic methods of attack, as you’d be incapable of bringing it close to your body, you’ll always have to keep it at a certain length, and to protect the hand, you’ll always need to be aware of what direction the guard is pointing. There’s a reason rapiers use a closed hilt instead of a cross hilt.
White Sith walkers!
I just realized what the soccer ball droid reminds me of
[i.imgur.com]
Really disappointed in this teaser trailer it does nit bode well at all. First off a black man in a stormtrooper suit? Doesnt anyone understand the meaning of that term? It would be basically like seeung a black man wearing a KKK uniform. Ok and rhe vollyball looking droid looks stupid . honestly the only part i really liked was the dark shadowy lookung planet with the sith dude.
So you’re saying it is paying homage to Blazing Saddles and Bad Boys II?
What? Why do you assume that the Star Wars universe shares the real world’s (yours) racism? At no point in the Star Wars films has it ever been said that black people are treated differently to white people.
Uh.. No, since the neither the kkk, Nazis nor other 20th century earth cults don’t exist in the star wars universe…. Btw, what are you on because the rest of us could use a day off from reality.
Perhaps the Claymore Sith is an inquisitor?
That’s the prevailing theory, especially since it’s not a smooth start to the saber.
@Codename I’m sure somebody ttrained in the ways of the force can handle it. This isn’t me or you we’re talking about.
so i have a question. what gives the troopers in those two stills up there that color. i’ve seen something similar done with fluorescent lights but the images there seem a bit more saturated
It looks like Jar Jar Abrams is going to do just fine with this franchise
Actually both Maul’s lightsaber and this one are impractical designs and they solely exist because they look cool to people who don’t know any better or don’t care.
Since Maul already did the double lightsaber thing, they obviously needed another flashy new thing for a Sith to show off.
I think the cross guard is darth maul. If you look at the gif long enough there is a scene where you see a super wide belt looking thing around his waist where he was cut in half. That with the hood he would always wear and the cool light sabers? Maybe!
Go to the one minute mark. Why is Han Solo using chemtrails? #Benghazi #The DeathStarWasAnInsideJob #HuffingPaintIsFun
I might be in the minority but fuck it, I love this new lightsaber and chances are it’ll need two hands which is a good way to distance these lightsaber fights from the gymnastics in the prequels (Darth Maul fight still holds up though) and closer to the original trilogy. The new lightsaber will add a more dramatic type of stance and more powerful striking most likely. Also, I’m glad to see John Boyega getting his shine after he stole Attack The Block as Moses.
Yeah, I dont see the point of having a laser crossguard. Rule of Cool I guess.
I can see the value of having something that catches a lightsaber protecting your hand.
You’d think by now when a tie fighter saw the millennium falcon they’d just turn around and go home.
Yeah, but they get confused around small moons.