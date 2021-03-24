In We Broke Up, Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper play a recently split-up couple who still attend her sister’s wedding as a pair as he’s “the king of the ushers.” Pretending to be together for three days is not ideal — but what is ideal is a movie with the You’re the Worst actress and The Good Place actor, two very good stars on two very good shows.

“Viewers can expect to see them get in a bit of trouble but they’re both good people,” Cash told EW about the romantic comedy. “That’s what’s nice about it, actually. Neither of them is the villain of the breakup in my mind, which probably means that I am. Like when people say, ‘There’s no a**hole,’ but it’s usually you. Either way, I don’t think there’s a villain here.” Harper added that We Broke Up tells “the classic story about this very relatable situation where two people find themselves on very different pages though still very much loving each other.” Hopefully she brought along some Trash Juice.

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Lori and Doug, a longtime couple break up just days before Lori’s little sister Bea’s wedding. In order to not disrupt the fun, the couple decides to pretend they’re still together until the weekend is over

We Broke Up hits on demand on April 23.