Getty Image

Werner Herzog has led a charmed life, from frequently avoiding death while making his singular films to getting semi-randomly cast in popcorn fare like Jack Reacher (as the villain!) to continuing an interview after being shot in the belly by a stray BB gun. Also remember that time he popped up on Parks and Recreation? So we’ll see what his new bosses at Disney, who allowed him to be cast in the forthcoming Star Wars show The Mandalorian, have to say about his latest bold statement, namely that pirating movies? To him it’s fine.

As per The Independent, the filmmaker/actor/madman — who almost went crazy filming Fitzcarraldo in the Amazon Basin and once rescued Joaquin Phoenix from a car accident — was speaking at the Vision in Nyon film festival in Switzerland when Ukranian producer Illia Gladshtein mentioned she was only able to find his noted films on illegal download sites.

¨Piracy has been the most successful form of distribution worldwide,” Herzog responded. He clarified that he, of course, likes being paid, but if a film of his is not available via proper channels, then, you know, go with God. “If someone like you steals my films through the internet or whatever, fine, you have my blessing.”