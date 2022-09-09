Disney+ loves to offer some fun stuff to keep their audiences coming back for more content from everyone’s favorite green alien baby or cute little talking tree. This year, the streamer has decided to offer a new incentive to anyone who wants to renew for another year.

To celebrate, Disney+ subscribers who plan to renew an annual subscription will receive an email offer for a free Disney Drop Box. A Disney Drop Box is a bit of an elusive subscription service that seems to have very little information online. When you go to the official website, there is no offer to sign up or even photos of the items, though there are dozens of YouTube videos of people opening said boxes from last year, so they probably exist. Perhaps this will be their way of spreading the word?

When redeemed, the offer will send a box of Disney goodness to the subscriber’s house, featuring surprise items. Here is the official statement from Disney+:

Select current Disney+ subscribers whose subscriptions renew for another year at $79.99 are eligible to receive the Mystery Disney+ Disney Drop at no additional cost. Gift yourself with the happiest box on earth! Disney+’s Disney Drop box is a specially designed and curated package of 8-10 premium Disney products, featuring our most beloved franchises, such as Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Minnie Mouse, Disney Frozen, Disney Lion King, Disney Aladdin, Disney Moana, Disney●Pixar Toy Story, Disney The Little Mermaid, Disney Beauty & the Beast, Spiderman, Disney●Pixar Cars, and Disney Cinderella. The Disney+ Disney Drop is available, while supplies last, when you renew your Disney+ subscription for another year.

The offer must be redeemed by September 30th, so now is the time to get your rare free item from Disney.