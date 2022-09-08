Disney Plus Day 2022: All The New Announcements And Updates

Today marks the second annual Disney+ Day, and while the timing is unfortunate, Disney has announced a handful of new content and release dates.

If you’re thinking “hey, didn’t we just have one of these?” you would be correct. Last year’s announcements took place in November and outlined the planned content schedule for the last 10 months. Today, the streamer announced various updates and changes coming to the site over the next few months. Here is a breakdown of what to expect.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuted on the streamer today with new footage and (allegedly) improved CGI, though it doesn’t seem to be well-received by fans. There is also an additional scene with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew, and a short behind-the-scenes look at the making of the movie.

As far as Star Wars content goes, Disney+ also debuted a new look at Andor, the upcoming series starring Diego Luna and Stellan Skarsgard. That series debuts on the streamer on September 21st, and the first look is now exclusively streaming on Disney+.

As for other Star Wars content, there is more Obi-Wan!! Kind of. Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi Returns is a behind-the-scenes documentary about the creation of the series, which debuted in May. There are interviews with the cast and allegedly some more incredible banter between Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christiansen.

For the Pixar fans: Wall-E is getting the Criterion Collection release that nobody asked for, but is still welcome either way! The new edition is a remastered version of the film which will also feature commentary from animators and some high-tech Dolby Atmos audio. So all of those beeps will sound amazing! Wall-E will gets its special release in November.