Last year, our own Jason Tabrys wrote that The Substance “didn’t need awards to be a masterpiece,” and he was correct. The Substance did win for Best Makeup And Hairstyling, but Coralie Fargeat and Demi Moore missed out on the Director and Best Actress awards, respectively.
In those categories, Anora swept while also scooping up Best Editing and Best Picture. If you haven’t caught NEON’s Sean Baker-directed “f*ckboi fairytale” yet, you might be wanting to catch up on the tragicomedy about an exotic dancer (Mikey Madison) who is swept up in an ill-fated romance with a Russian oligarch’s son.
At present, Anora is only available on VOD and for rent on platforms including Prime Video/Amazon and Apple TV+, but hang tight. Streaming is coming soon.
When And Where Will Anora Be On Streaming?
March 17. Hulu.
That’s right. The Walt Disney Company-owned platform will be the streaming home for the R-Rated Anora, according to Hulu’s March listings.
At that point, you can watch last year’s Palme d’Or-winner (from the Cannes Film Festival) and judge for yourself whether it deserves the Best Picture honors. Very early in the game, our own Josh Kurp called it a frontrunner, and The Academy agreed.
Anora stars Mikey Madison along with best supporting actor nominee Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Aleksey Serebryakov, Daria Ekamasova, and Luna Sofía Miranda. Look for it on Hulu on March 17.