When And Where Will ‘Anora’ Be On Streaming?

Last year, our own Jason Tabrys wrote that The Substance “didn’t need awards to be a masterpiece,” and he was correct. The Substance did win for Best Makeup And Hairstyling, but Coralie Fargeat and Demi Moore missed out on the Director and Best Actress awards, respectively.

In those categories, Anora swept while also scooping up Best Editing and Best Picture. If you haven’t caught NEON’s Sean Baker-directed “f*ckboi fairytale” yet, you might be wanting to catch up on the tragicomedy about an exotic dancer (Mikey Madison) who is swept up in an ill-fated romance with a Russian oligarch’s son.

At present, Anora is only available on VOD and for rent on platforms including Prime Video/Amazon and Apple TV+, but hang tight. Streaming is coming soon.