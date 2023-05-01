When Will ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ Be On Streaming?

It’s not easy to be a preteen in any capacity, but when you are a preteen living in New Jersey, it’s a whole other ballgame. Luckily, Judy Blume mastered the art of getting into an 11-year-old’s brain when she wrote Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, and it finally made its way onto the big screen over 50 years after the book was written.

The coming-of-age classic has been adapted into a heartwarming live-action flick starring Rachel McAdams and Benny Safdie, with newcomer Abby Ryder Forston taking the lead as Margaret, a young girl who is forced to leave her friends behind in NYC for the Jersey suburbs. As if that wasn’t enough to sell the film, Kathy Bates also stars.

For now, Are You There God? can only be seen in theaters, since it was released on April 28th. The film is distributed by Lionsgate, which does not have its own streamer, but does have a forthcoming deal with Peacock, meaning that Are You There God will likely end up on NBC’s streaming service sometime soon. Lionsgate movies typically end up on Starz first after being released, so Are You There God will likely follow the same release model.

The good news is that Plane, another recent Lionsgate movie, landed on Peacock three weeks after its initial theatrical run, which means we can probably check in with God and Margaret from the comfort of our own screens sometime in early June. Maybe this time God will actually talk back!