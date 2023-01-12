Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret is one of those classic novels that feels almost too renowned and familiar to make into a movie for fear of it being bad. Listen, it’s happened before, and you want to make sure these things are in the right hands. So when Judy Blume hopped on to produce a movie based on one of her most celebrated novels, things became promising!

The classic coming-of-age story about sixth-grader Margaret Simon is really coming to theaters. She’s portrayed by Ant-Man’s Abby Ryder Fortson as she and her family move from the big city to the suburbs where she begins to learn about all the fun preteen topics that were rarely talked about in novels at the time, like pads, periods, and doing exercises to help make your chest grow. The ’70s were a wild time!

Rachel McAdams stars as Barbara, Margaret’s mother, while Kathy Bates plays grandma Sylvia. Benny Safdie (!!) also stars. As per the official description:

11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school. She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret hits theaters on April 28th. Check out the trailer above.