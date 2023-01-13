‘Plane’ Perfect Gerard Butler Movie, Go See

When I first see poster for movie call Plane, I think self, “Now this guy know how make movie.”

It just like back in school time. Teacher always say “keep simple, stupid.” Guy who make Plane seem like definite listen to teacher. Plane man make teacher proud. Plane movie no unnecessary part, just like title. Plane? Plane! Love when movie just like poster.

So, Gerard Butler play pilot. “Brodie Torrance” former RAF guy from Scotland. Always good when Gerard Butler get use normal accent. Scotland accent good! Just make all Gerard Butler character Scotland people, I always say. What harder, Gerard Butler do fake accent for whole movie, or write one line dialogue why Gerard Butler character Scotland? In Plane, first scene Gerard Butler character say “I’m from Scotland.” Perfect! All done! This scene first clue Plane maker smart.

(Also maybe true that Gerard Butler Scotland accent so water down now he need say “I’m from Scotland!” in beginning. That way you don’t spend whole movie wondering “what hell accent this supposed be?”)

So Brodie Torrance have dead wife. College daughter in Hawaii. Now he fly bad plane route because one time choke out unruly passenger. It New Year Eve. Brodie fly almost empty plane from Singapore-Tokyo. One guy on plane murderer in handcuffs on way to trial, play by Mike Colter. Mike Colter very handsome. You right away think, “This guy criminal, but maybe not so bad? Have nice face.”

Before take off, Gerard Butler notice big storm on route. He say “Hey, maybe we go around?” but plane boss say “No just go right over, you fine. Besides, straight line route save airplane gas. Airplane gas cost money. You think I made from money?”