When Is ‘I Saw The TV Glow’ On Digital?

Now you can watch I Saw The TV Glow on your TV. What a concept!

One of the best reviewed movies of 2024, director Jane Schoenbrun’s A24 coming-of-age film about two outcasts (played by Justice Smith and Brigette Lundy-Paine) who bond over a cult show is now available on digital. You can buy or rent I Saw The TV Glow on Amazon, YouTube, Kaleidescape, and many more platforms. There’s no streaming debut date yet.

Even if you’ve seen the film (which also has a killer soundtrack), there’s incentive to watch it again. “now that it’s out digitally can’t wait for ppl to find the biggest TV GLOW easter egg that hasn’t been discovered yet. As the tagline says, look a little closer,” Schoenbrun tweeted.

now that it's out digitally can't wait for ppl to find the biggest TV GLOW easter egg that hasn't been discovered yet. As the tagline says, look a little closer :) pic.twitter.com/si9vOR7mjE — Jane Schoenbrun (@sapphicspielbrg) June 14, 2024

Here’s the official plot synopsis:

Teenager Owen is just trying to make it through life in the suburbs when his classmate introduces him to a mysterious late-night TV show — a vision of a supernatural world beneath their own. In the pale glow of the television, Owen’s view of reality begins to crack.

I Saw The TV Glow also stars Ian Foreman, Helena Howard, Fred Durst (yes, that Fred Durst), Danielle Deadwyler, Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Amber Benson, and Michael C. Maronna and Danny Tamberelli from Nick favorite The Adventures of Pete & Pete. You can watch the trailer below.