When Is ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Streaming?

Unlike Oppenheimer, there’s no “gold standard” way to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Every way is the ideal way to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, one of the best movies of 2023 so far.

It’s also one of the year’s biggest hits: the animated film, from directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson and writers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham, made $120.5 million at the box office this weekend and another $88.1 million worldwide. It’s going to be awhile before Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse hits streaming, to the point where there’s not a VOD premiere date yet. Maybe sometime in the fall?

Digital Trends reports:

Netflix and Sony Pictures do have a deal in place, which means Across the Spider-Verse will premiere on Netflix before the end of the year. But an exact date is hard to pin down. At the very earliest, it probably won’t happen before September or October.

The only advantage to watching Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at home instead of in a theater: you can pause every three seconds to catch the 42,847 easter eggs packed into the frame. I know Spider-Pig (not to be confused with Spider-Ham) is in there somewhere.

