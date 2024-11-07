When Is The Next ‘Star Wars’ Movie Coming Out?

Remember the polarizing reaction to 2017’s The Last Jedi, a good movie? Disney does, which is one of the reasons why only a single Star Wars movie has come out since then.

There’s been plenty of attempts at launching a new trilogy or standalone series since the Skywalker Saga came to a disappointing end with The Rise of Skywalker (Babu Frik innocent!), but none have stuck. Maybe Simon Kinberg will have better luck?

The writer of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, X-Men: Days of Future Past, and Fantastic Four has signed an “expansive deal to write and produce a Star Wars feature trilogy,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Kinberg would spearhead the launching of a new saga in the beloved galaxy far, far away, and will write the scripts for what Lucasfilm hopes would chart a brand new path forward for the sci-fi space opera universe.” The trilogy is disconnected to the Skywalker Saga, so it won’t be episodes 10, 11, and 12 of George Lucas’ original vision; instead, the aim is to “have brand new characters and a new story.”

But with Kinberg’s trilogy many years away (assuming it works out), what is the next Star Wars movie? It’s the only one with an official release date: The Mandalorian & Grogu. The big-screen continuation of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian is scheduled to come out on May 22, 2026, unless Baby Yoda is a diva on set and slows things down. That guy loves drama.