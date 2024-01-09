Ever since 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker, Lucasfilm has struggled to get Star Wars back into theaters. But now, it appears the studio is pulling out its big gun. Or at least its cutest one.

The Mandalorian & Grogu has been officially added to the ever-growing slate of upcoming Star Wars films. After overseeing the wildly popular streaming series starring the beloved characters, Jon Favreau will slip into the director’s chair for this latest feature film that will reportedly start production in 2024.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement to StarWars.com. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Naturally, this surprise announcement raises all kinds of questions The biggest is will the film replace The Mandalorian Season 4? On top of that, there’s the matter of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars movie, which was set to be the culmination of several storylines taking place across The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and the upcoming Skeleton Crew. According to StarWars.com, Filoni’s movie is still in development along with Ahsoka Season 2, so it will be interesting to see what happens on that front.

There’s also a noticeable omission: Pedro Pascal isn’t mentioned once in The Mandalorian & Grogu announcement. Presumably, the actor will be involved in the project even with his busy schedule. Starting with The Mandalorian Season 3, Pascal and Lucasfilm have both acknowledged that the actor is only doing voiceover work for the character. (His stunt doubles now receive full casting credit.) Pascal’s involvement in The Mandalorian & Grogu will also be an interesting situation to keep an eye on.

(Via StarWars.com)