For all its successes — including the record advance sales for The Rise of Skywalker and the anticipation surrounding the Disney+ show The Mandalorian — things have been bumpy for the Star Wars brand. The stand-alone prequel A Solo Story dramatically underperformed, causing some to wonder if moviegoers were suffering Star Wars fatigue. Now there’s this: As per Deadline, the trilogy that was to be handled by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is now over.

Benioff and Weiss had been enlisted to write a new trio of Star Wars titles, ones that weren’t part of the “Skywalker Saga” nor whatever The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has afoot. Their three films were due to start hitting theaters in 2022. No details had been revealed about what the pair were planning, and now we may never know what they were. (Unless we will know what they were at some point and/or whatever they were working on will be taken over by someone(s) else.)

The two’s reasoning reasoning? Their schedule is already full. It seems to have been an acrimonious split, with Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy offering them an open-ended return should they want it. Meanwhile, the two issued a statement to Deadline where the gushed about yapping with George Lucas, as well as with many others on Team Star Wars.

But don’t worry, there’s plenty of Star Wars content left. On top of the Johnson films, there’s also recent new collaborator Kevin Feige, on tap to bring some of his MCU know-how to a franchise that may last longer than anyone reading this will be alive.

