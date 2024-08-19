The Fede Álvarez-helmed sci-fi/horror flick thrilled theatergoers this past opening weekend to the tune of $108 million globally (and $41 million domestically), but if you aren’t necessarily holding out for that mother of a popcorn bucket, then you might want to know the details of how this interquel (occurring between between Ridley Scott’s Alien and James Cameron’s Aliens) will arrive on streaming.

Both critics and audiences agree that Alien: Romulus adds to the overall lore to the right degree while also dealing out easter eggs for those who want callback thrills in addition to those elicited by Xenomorphs.

When (And Where) Will Alien: Romulus Come Out On Streaming?

Alien: Romulus has a pandemic-muddled history in that the movie was originally planned for a straight-to-Hulu release (as Álvarez put it to Variety, “That decision was not made at the point where theaters were healthy”) like Predator-offshoot Prey, which arrived in 2022. That movie, starring Amber Midthunder, actually broke a significant Hulu record, which was likely a reason why sibling-creature feature Alien: Romulus received even more theatrical consideration once theaters began bouncing back.

Álvarez further revealed that he made the change-of-plans announcement on set, “and there was a big cheer.” He added, “I was like, wow, even the gaffer cares that this goes into theaters!” And the rest is Xenomorphic history.

As for the when, don’t expect this to hit Hulu (which will be its initial streaming-platform home) until anywhere between 90-120 days after theatrical release. In all likelihood, the film will hit VOD slightly before the Hulu arrival happens, but until you can watch at home in your preferred way, you can always stream the other Alien movies again.