Fast X isn’t the least good Fast and Furious movie (no Fast and Furious movie is “bad”), but it might be the most disappointing. Not even Jason Momoa trying to blow up the Vatican can make up for the formulaic plot. But Vin Diesel has heard your feedback (unless it’s “more Jason Momoa,” allegedly) and he’s promising changes for Fast X: Part 2.

“Yup. The conversation never stops. 5 a.m., Caymen Islands. And the world would never realize that we’re here dissecting the mythology of Fast, going over it. Going over all of the feedback from our incredible fans and how much we’re just enjoying being in this creative dojo,” Diesel said in a video posted to his Instagram account, according to Screen Rant.

The actor has had “so much inspiration and time to reflect. And to talk and work out and to double check all the aspects that need to be hit, and this kind of scary path that we’re going on for Part 2 for Fast X. We’re done with our press tour and now we have time to go back to building and that’s so much fun. We take it seriously because we know how important it is to all of you.”

Diesel captioned the post, “Creative Dojo.” For you see, Fast X: Part 2 is kind of a cosmic gumbo…

(Via Screen Rant)