The main wing of the Fast and Furious series may be beginning to wind down — or as the tagline puts it, “the end of the road begins” — but these days popular IP doesn’t really conclude. Instead they keep branching off. The franchise has already released one spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. Turns out that’s just the beginning.

Variety spoke with Vin Diesel, star and one of the series’ producers, and he spilled some tea about what they have up when they’re done with the 11th Fast and Furious entry. Turns out they have a lot of spinoffs in the works, including one starring one of the female characters, though it’s not clear which one just yet.

“I started developing the female spinoff…in 2017 with other spinoffs, and the sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” Diesel told Variety, making it sound like he’s eager to put the main wing to bed so he can get moving on taking it in different directions.

Earlier this month, at the Fast X premiere in Rome, Diesel gushed about how much there is in the Fast and Furious series to spin off from.

“Look how many characters and great talent there is in the movie,” he said, saying there could be at least three more films stemming from Fast 11 (or whatever it’ll be called) alone. “There was no way I can pull that off unless I had everyone on for five seconds. These characters are appealing and we need to see more of them.”

One longtime cast member who may not be so eager to do more is Michelle Rodriguez, their resident Letty.

“You pass the baton on. You take the back seat,” Rodriguez told Variety. “You go passenger side. When it comes the next generation, you have to. It’s the only way to let them define the future.”

So buckle up, because Diesel and company may wind up pushing the end of the road back indefinitely.

(Via Variety)