When Will The Final 2023 Oscar Nominations Be Announced?

While the Oscars shortlist was released this week, we still have quite a bit of time to go until the nominees are officially announced. 2022 was a pretty substantial year for movies, thanks to Tom Cruise and his planes and the swarm of superhero movies from the last 12 months. Whether those will be nominated is anyone’s guess.

The eligibility period for the upcoming ceremony runs from January 1st, 2022 until December 31st, 2022, so yes, Avatar: The Way Of Water could snag some of those coveted nominations.

The official list of nominees will be announced on January 24th, while the ceremony will take place on March 12th in Los Angeles. The 2023 telecast will present all 23 of the categories on air after last year’s ceremony neglected to do so, sparking backlash among stars and nominees who wanted to see their peers be awarded.

The ceremony will be led by Jimmy Kimmel, who will return to the stage as host for the third time, though hopefully, he will be standing. While no performers have been announced at this time, in the past, nominated songs and artists have performed their songs during the live show, meaning we could get a Rihanna performance if her Black Panther track gets nominated. Of course, it’s pretty tough competition against that Minions soundtrack.