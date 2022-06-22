Thor Ragnarok
Marvel Studios
Movies

The ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Cast Had An Ice Bath Competition, And Yup, Chris Hemsworth Admits That He Got Smoked

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

Chris Hemsworth apparently spent so much time building up his guns for Thor: Love And Thunder that his body double struggled to maintain a convincingly equivalent physique. Yet looks can be deceiving when it comes to actual physical mettle, and really, is there anything more comical than Thor getting one-upped? Hell, even Thor enjoys it. Remember how thrilled he was when Captain America settled a long-running Age Of Ultron question by scooping up Mjölnir and going to town on Thanos?

In this film, Jane Foster will do that, too (as the trailer revealed). And if you were wondering if there were any endurance competitions among the cast, I’ve got some good news for you. Actually, this comes from Hemsworth speaking to ET Online. He was pleased, actually, to reveal that there was an ice-bath competition, and Tessa Thompson totally smoked his first effort:

“We had a big ice bath there, which we’d rotate through, and that became… the real test of strength,” he recalled. “I’d done it a bit, but I sort of was keeping my time in there to a minute or two, and [Tessa] came in the first day and did three and a half minutes. So then we all had to try and do three minutes.”

Ever since Valkyrie drunkenly stumbled out of an aircraft in Thor: Ragnarok, I knew Tessa Thompson could rule them all. All hail the new King of Asgard.

(Via ET Online)

