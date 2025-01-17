Ridley Scott’s legacy in the making went hard last year in theaters with Alien: Romulus (directed by horror revival king Fede Álvarez with input from Ridley) and Gladiator 2 , the decades-later sequel directed by Scott himself. The arena-based blockbuster edged past the original box office gross after two months with a $455 million global taking. And after weeks on VOD, the time will soon come for Paul Mescal’s sandals to stream as part of package.

When Will Gladiator 2 Stream On Paramount+?

January 21.

Get ready to be “entertained” when Mescal steps onscreen as Lucius after the trailer proved to be oddly controversial.

This sequel also launches what Scott referred to as “probably the biggest action sequence I’ve ever done. Probably bigger than anything in Napoleon.” Even larger than Ellen Ripley launching a Xenomorph out of a space-trucker ship, too. That’s only to be expected when you toss a rhino and naval battles into the arena back in Ancient Rome.

In addition to Mescal, Gladiator 2 stars Connie Nielsen, Denzel Washington, Djimon Hounsou, Pedro Pascal, May Callaway, Fred Hechinger and Joseph Quinn. And will there be a Gladiator 3? Scott has declared, “There’s already an idea,” and he is taking inspiration from The Godfather saga. Hold that thought.