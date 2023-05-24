When Will ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ Be On Streaming?

Even though the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 just made its way into theaters, you might be itching to rewatch the misfit crew jet set around space while listening to Florence and the Machine. You’re not alone in this! Unfortunately, the movie is not yet available for streaming on Disney+, but you should be able to see it soon enough.

The length of time it takes for a Marvel movie to go from theaters to Disney+ tends to vary based on performance, but on average, it’s about three months, which was the case for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Thor: Love and Thunder.

Using this logic, we can guess that Guardians will be on streaming sometime in August. But if the movie continues to dominate the box office, it might take a little longer. It seems like we can safely say that you’ll be able to see your favorite ragtag gang landing on the streamer before Labor Day weekend.

The good news is that, until then, you can revisit the other Guardians movies and shows on Disney+, as they are all available to stream there. This includes the holiday special and Groot’s own show where he finds himself in various space shenanigans. For a tree with such a sparse vocabulary, he really gets out a lot.