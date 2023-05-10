Spoilers for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 follow below.

Florence Welch doesn’t have an on-screen role in Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, but she still has a strong presence in the movie. The film ends with Rocket playing Florence + The Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over,” which leads to the Guardians having a cathartic dance session to the 2008 classic. Welch had herself a joyful cry while watching the scene for the first time.

Aside from being a nice moment in the movie, the scene has also brought some renewed interest to the song, as the Spotify charts show.

The movie hit theaters on May 5, and a few days later, “Dog Days Are Over” started setting new personal bests. On Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart for May 8, the track made its first-ever appearance on the chart, debuting at No. 183. On the latest daily chart, for May 9, the song rose to No. 163. Meanwhile, on the daily US chart, “Dog Days” debuted at No. 186 on the May 7 chart and currently sits at No. 128. Globally, the song was streamed a combined 2.2 million times on May 8 and 9.

Next week’s Billboard Hot 100 chart will reflect listening data since Guardians was released, so it remains to be seen if the film will land the song back on that chart.