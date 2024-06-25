When (And Where) Will ‘Inside Out 2’ Be On Streaming?

Inside Out 2 has been out for less than two weeks, and it’s already the highest-grossing movie of 2024. Only one film released since the start of the pandemic has made more money in its first 10 days of release than the Inside Out sequel: 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. Yes, it even edged out Barbie (future historians are going to look back at the public’s shrugging reaction to Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and wonder what the heck happened).

Inside Out 2 is going to play in theaters for months to come (kids have to learn about the concept of anxiety and ennui eventually), but a Disney+ debut is coming… eventually. Disney reportedly had enough faith in the animated film to give it a rare 100-day theatrical run, so once the 100 days are over, that’s when it will land on the streaming service.

You can likely expect Inside Out 2 on Disney+ in September 2024, at the earliest.

Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone.

While waiting for Inside Out 2 to premiere on Disney+, why not watch WALL-E again? It’s still a masterpiece.