In 2020, author Suzanne Collins followed up her The Hunger Games trilogy of novels (which included Mockingjay and Catching Fire) with a prequel book, The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. Naturally, a movie was sure to follow, and sure enough, 2023 made it happen with star Rachel Zegler portraying Lucy Gray Baird, who represented District 12 decades before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute. Coriolanus Snow is already on the scene in his much younger years, and he will be portrayed by Tom Blyth in the character’s pre-presidential days, after the Snow family has hit the skids following war in the gluttonous Capitol.

The movie arrived in theaters on November 17, but if you don’t feel like getting out of the house to watch, where can you watch it on streaming? Well, unlike runaway hit Five Nights At Freddy’s (coincidentally starring former “Boy with the Bread” Josh Hutcherson), the theatrical and streaming dates are not simultaneous for The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes. Lionsgate has not yet specified a streaming date for this prequel, but when it does surface you can expect the film to join The Hunger Games trilogy on Peacock.

From the synopsis:

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently in theaters.