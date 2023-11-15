In a memorable scene from Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Johanna Mason (played by Jena Malone) takes off her clothes in an elevator with Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson), and Haymitch Abernathy (Woody Harrelson), who is a little too excited by what he’s seeing. At the premiere of the prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Malone was asked what it was like to get naked in front of two Oscar nominees. It turns out, only one of them was on set that day.

“The scenes that are fun are never fun to do. Jen was sick that day, so I ended up doing it without Jen, and so there wasn’t a lot of people in the elevator,” she recalled. “So I think we were just winging it and trying to get as much as we could get, because it was [shot] in a real hotel.” Malone added, “That’s the magic of filmmaking, is you only need a few seconds to really create something that lasts.” It’s no Peeta disguising himself as a rock, but what is?

You can watch the interview with Malone below.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes opens in theaters on November 17.

