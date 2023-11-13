When Will ‘The Marvels’ Be On Streaming?

As for when The Marvels will be available to watch at home, we can wager a guess by looking at the release strategy for the other Marvel films that dropped in 2023.

The Marvels isn’t doing so hot at the box office , but the film could take on a second life as it becomes available for streaming. The Marvels has received mostly positive reviews , particularly around the chemistry between the three leads played by Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani, whose portrayal of Ms. Marvel has been widely hailed as the movie’s highlight.

Video On Demand

Both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 became available for digital purchase roughly two months after their theatrical release. This strategy also held true for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. That puts a VOD release window for The Marvels some time in January 2024.

Disney+

Again, following suit with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 who hit Disney+ about a month after their VOD release, The Marvels could start streaming on the platform in February 2024.

However, we should note that this strategy did not hold true for Indiana Jones and the Dial of the Destiny. That film also underperformed at the box office, which led to a much longer window between its VOD release and its availability on Disney+. Indy 5 hit VOD on August 29, but it won’t start streaming on Disney+ until December 1. That’s a three month gap.

Could Disney and Marvel try the same approach to make up for The Marvels‘ poor box office? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Marvels is now playing in theaters.