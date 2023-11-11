Well, perhaps superhero fatigue is a real thing. Also, the reviews were pretty meh to not good. Perhaps it’s a combination of both, but whatever the reason, the masses are not flocking to the box office to see The Marvels.

Reports the Hollywood Reporter:

Based on Friday earnings of $21.5 million, the Marvel Studios and Disney superhero tentpole is headed for a domestic opening of $47 million to $52 million to rank as the worst start in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The box office stink bomb could mark the nadir of Kevin Feige’s reign — it stands to be the Disney/MCU’s lowest opening weekend box office ever. Interestingly, the Rotten Tomatoes audience score is pretty good, perhaps signifying that the (likely) hardcore Marvel fans who are seeing the movie are actually liking it, which is something our Mike Ryan alluded to in his review — it’d be appealing to hardcore Marvel fans only.

Even though there are some fun scenes with The Marvels trio, I’d be hard-pressed to recommend this to anyone who isn’t an MCU superfan. Again, even *I* was a bit lost with the latest in the Kree and Skrull political relationships — I felt lost by it all and I’ve seen every movie. I bet a pretty straightforward plot involving the main three characters would have gone a long way.

In other news, Netflix’s The Killer dropped yesterday and is very good, as is just about everything from David Fincher.