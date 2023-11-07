Do You Have To Watch ‘Ms. Marvel’ Before ‘The Marvels?’

When The Marvels blast into theaters later this week, Brie Larson will return as Carol Danvers in the sequel to the 2019 smash hit Captain Marvel. However, this time around, Carol won’t be alone.

Joining the action is Monica Rambeau, who was last seen as a child in the first Captain Marvel film before Teyonah Parris took over the role of an older Monica in WandaVision. Also along for the ride is Kamala Khan a.k.a. Ms. Marvel played by Iman Vellani. The young hero was introduced in the Ms. Marvel series for Disney+, which included a post-credits scene teasing The Marvels.

With Ms. Marvel having her own series, the big question is do you have to watch it before The Marvels? Without seeing the film, we’re going to say the answer depends on how deep you want to go with the characters. Marvel has been pretty good about picking up story threads from the series for the films. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania required no knowledge of Loki even though that series technically set up the arrival of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. In theory, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness required viewers to have seen WandaVision, but the film rehashed the events of that show and then completely undid them.

That said, The Marvels does seem to revolve around Ms. Marvel’s magic bangle as a significant object. While the film will no doubt walk viewers through its importance, if you want a deeper dive, by all means check out the series. It’s pretty delightful thanks to Vellani’s performance, and it includes a game-changing moment for the MCU that could be explored further in The Marvels.

The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10.