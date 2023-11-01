When Will ‘Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny’ Stream On Disney+?

Over the summer, Harrison Ford whipped his way back into theaters as the iconic archaeologist in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. It’s now been several months since the fifth Indy film’s release, and fans of the fedora-wearing adventurer want to know when they can watch his newest adventure on Disney+. The answer? Very soon.

According to Variety, Dial of Destiny will start streaming on Disney+ on December 1 because nothing brings in the holidays like Harrison Ford punching Nazis. We’re always saying that.

While Indy’s previous adventure, The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, didn’t live up to the stone-cold classic movies from the ’80s, Dial of Destiny seems to have done a better job of returning an older, more grizzled Dr. Jones to the big screen. Uproxx‘s Mike Ryan praised Dial of Destiny as an “audacious blast” that didn’t repeat the mistakes of the fourth film.

“The crazier it got, the more I liked it,” Ryan wrote in his review. “I’ve re-watched the other four movies very recently. I think there’s a misconception from people who haven’t seen them in awhile that they are based on some sort of gritty reality. I re-watched Raiders of the Lost Ark with someone who hadn’t seen it before and she found the ending over the top. Basically, here’s this movie set in reality, then all of a sudden ghosts are flying out of the Ark killing people while Indy does a whole bunch of nothing. Personally, I’m just so used to Raiders I’ve never really thought of it that way before. I love the movie, but she’s not wrong. All the movies are like that. And the thing about Dial of Destiny is it doubles down, or even triples down, on that idea.”

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny starts streaming December 1 on Disney+. It’s also currently available for purchase on VOD.

