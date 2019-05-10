Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The first trailer for Richard Linklater’s Where’d You Go, Bernadette was cute and quirky with an emphasis on the whimsical score and people saying the name “Bernadette” a lot. But in the second teaser for the film, which came out Friday, the focus is squarely on what caused Bernadette (Cate Blanchett) to disappear. She put her family’s happiness over her own, she works too much and sleeps too little, and her neighbor, played by Kristen Wiig, is an obtrusive nuisance. I’d want to flood her house with mud, too. So, one day, Bernadette jumps out the bathroom window and disappears, leaving her teen daughter to find her. “I have this one shot to launch my second act,” she says. “So, step aside, because I am about to kick the hell out of life.” Ma’am, this is an Arby’s.

Here’s the official plot summary:

Based on the runaway bestseller, Where’d You Go, Bernadette is an inspiring comedy about Bernadette Fox (Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett), a loving mom who becomes compelled to reconnect with her creative passions after years of sacrificing herself for her family. Bernadette’s leap of faith takes her on an epic adventure that jump-starts her life and leads to her triumphant rediscovery.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette, which also stars Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Emma Nelson, James Urbaniak, Judy Greer, Troian Bellisario, Zoe Chao, and Laurence Fishburne, opens on August 16.