The worst thing about the rest of 2018 is that we’ve already heard the year’s best story. It came from GQ, where Tiffany Haddish revealed that an unnamed actress bit Beyoncé’s face. As in, the Beyoncé. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him,” the Girls Trip star said. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ And so then… a lot of things happened.”

Now there’s an understatement. Naturally, the rumor mills (Twitter) went wild with speculation over the identity of the mysterious face-biter. Even Chrissy Teigen got involved. The most likely culprit was Love & Basketball and Now You See Me 2 star Sanaa Lathan, who tweeted, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.” But as Ira Madison III pointed out, “‘If I did it’ is the guiltiest phrasing.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Haddish was asked about the Beyoncé incident (good movie title — it’s a sequel to The Beygency, but with more hats), and she may have confirmed it was Lathan all along.

Haddish asks whether I know who did it, and I whisper the name that’s been rumored: Sanaa Lathan. She smiles. “I’m super good friends with her stepmom and her dad, and they were mad at me,” she reveals. “They were like, ‘Why would you do this to the family? You know, black actresses, you guys have to stick together, it’s so hard for you guys to get work as it is, why would you try to ruin her career?’ But I didn’t try to ruin her career. I never said her name! I was just trying to say how Beyonce kept me from goin’ to jail that night. I coulda just shut my whole career down.” (Via)

“Who bit the Beyonce?” is the new “who drew the dicks?”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)