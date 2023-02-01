It’s official: The Batman sequel has a 2025 release date, as recently announced by new WBD/DC films boss James Gunn. While we don’t have confirmation about which bad guy will be taunting our favorite eyeliner-wearing superhero, we do know that director Matt Reeves is excited about opening up the WBD world by using iconic characters from the comic books. There is nothing stopping Reeves from adding in Bane or another fan-favorite bad guy, but there are many other, cooler villains, like for example Mr. Freeze. Cooler! Get it?

There are a few villains that Reeves seems interested in when it comes to the sequel, including Thomas Elliot, aka Hush. Elliot was a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne’s who slowly turns into a jealous villain intent on bringing Batman down. I mean, who isn’t at this point? Last year, Reeves told Twitter Movies that he is interested in Hush as a potential opponent in the franchise. “That’s a character that I love, that I would love to see down, and maybe we’ll get the opportunity to do it.”

Going back to Mr. Freeze: Reeves also previously stated that he enjoyed the “fantastical” side of the Batman universe, including the character who was portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1997’s Batman and Robin. While promoting The Batman in 2022, Reeves told Collider that he would love to get Mr. Freeze back in the frozen saddle. “The idea of something like Mr. Freeze, that such a great story, right?” Reeves said, adding that he wants to explore that side of the story. “I think there’s actually a grounded version of that story, which could be really powerful and could be really great. So, I love the fantastical side of Batman.”

