As James Gunn continues to tinker with his 10-year plan to tell a “connected” story across the DC Universe, the writer/director — and now studio chief — has been fielding fans questions and concerns on Twitter. One prominent topic has been casting, especially in light of Gunn axing most of the actors who portrayed DC heroes in the “Snyderverse.”

Gunn has been quick to shoot down rumors, but he’s also been transparent about the filmmaking process and all of its intricacies. He has, however, grown testy with “disrespectful” critics of his DC Studios plans, and some of that irritation can be felt in his latest response to a fan who implored Gunn not to use Marvel actors for DC projects.

“.@JamesGunn please do not encourage #GotG cast to follow you to DCU,” user Kollin Leisinger wrote. “Find fresh actors that can craft brilliant characters and forge new memories for audiences, instead of swimming in the same muddy pond. I know I am not alone in feeling this way. Rebirth, not reuse. Please.”

Gunn actually took the time to respond to the request, and in the process, he explained the simple logistics: There are tons of characters to play and only so many actors.

We have hundreds of roles to cast. As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with. https://t.co/akXKoj70AS — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 21, 2023

“We have hundreds of roles to cast,” Gunn said. “As I’ve always done, some will be brand new faces, some will be actors I’ve worked with before, & some will be actors you know who I’ve never worked with. What matters most is the actor fits the role & they’re easy to work with.”

Cross-pollination between Marvel and DC Comics has already been happening for years now. In fact, Gunn recently cast Peacemaker star Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary in his final project for Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3. As Gunn noted on Twitter, at the end of the day, all that matters is finding the right actor for the part and whether they’ve been in a Marvel movie or not should never be a factor.

Plus, let’s face it, there’s like a million Marvel movies. Statistically, all of us will be in one by the end of the decade.

(Via James Gunn on Twitter)