Why Isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ On Disney+?

Avatar: The Way Of Water, or the biggest movie of 2022 (depending on who you ask) has been out for nearly 100 days, meaning it’s about time to let the rest of the world stream the three-hour aquatic adventure movie from the comfort of their own home. This way, they can go to the bathroom without missing any of the very important swimming sequences. Or you can just fast-forward through them! The world is your oyster.

James Cameron’s Avatar sequel became available to purchase on various digital platforms like Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu this week. This includes nearly three more hours of bonus content and behind-the-scenes features. But if you want to stream Way Of Water on your favorite service, you might have to wait a little longer.

The long-awaited sequel won’t arrive on Disney+ for quite some time, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is also unavailable for renting at the moment, meaning if you want to watch it, you have to commit to the purchase. It’s unclear as to when Disney+ will snag the film, though the company recently announced a new Avatar “experience” opening at Disneyland in the near future, so they have to acknowledge it at some point soon, in theory.

For now, you’ll have to settle for buying the digital version or making a weekly trip to the movie theater. James Cameron will appreciate either.

