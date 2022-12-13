If only Jack Dawson had Kate Winslet’s breath-holding ability. Then maybe the whole door drama never would have happened.

The Avatar: The Way of Water actress is “very proud” that she broke Tom Cruise’s record for “longest [underwater] breath hold” at 7 minutes and 14 seconds. “I have the video of me surfacing saying, ‘Am I dead, have I died?’ And then going, ‘What was [my time]?’ Straight away I wanted to know my time,” she told Total Film. “I couldn’t believe it. The next thing I say is, ‘We need to radio set. I wanted Jim to know right away.”

“Jim” is, of course, James Cameron, who she previously worked with on Titanic. “He’s just a really different person,” Winslet replied when asked about Cameron then vs. now. “Hopefully, we both are. A huge chunk of time has gone by… You know, people say it was 25 years since Titanic. It’s not! It’s 27 years for us, you know, I turned 21 on that film, I’m 47. It’s a long time ago.” She also revealed the “biggest challenge” while filming Avatar: The Way of Water, y’know, outside of holding her breath for seven minutes.

“The biggest challenge was something people really wouldn’t imagine – it was fitting into this world and yet appearing to have always been there. That was the hardest part. Because these actors, they created these characters in this universe 13 years ago.”

Avatar: The Way of Water opens on December 16.

(Via Total Film)