The standard celebrity profile can often err on the side of being too safe and formulaic in order to avoid awkwardness and maintain the air of mystery for the interviewed star. However, sometimes the right combination of journalist and interviewee comes along and chucks the whole business out the window in the best way possible. Interview Magazine found that magic formula by having Will Ferrell interview Joaquin Phoenix ahead of, well, a couple of movies. Phoenix seems a little unclear on which film he’s actually promoting, but Ferrell manages to channel his inner Between Two Ferns genius and get some great stuff from Phoenix. Sure, it’s still more than a little awkward and mysterious, but in the best possible way.

The two actors cover a wide range of topics, including Valentine’s Day (Phoenix doesn’t know much about the holiday) and horseback riding (Phoenix is not a fan), but one of the best bits is their riffing on the difference between reading a script and actually having to do what it says.