Will Ferrell And John C. Reilly Finally Reunite In The ‘Holmes & Watson’ Trailer

#Will Ferrell
09.30.18 2 hours ago

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly keep threatening to make a sequel to 2009’s Step Brothers, their second and superior joint outing. Instead, this holiday season we’re getting Holmes & Watson, a parody of a property that is already a “serious” franchise. Still, when was the last time we got a Sherlock Holmes entry, with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law? You snooze you lose, Downey and Law, even if you are officially working on a third entry that will be out in 2020.

Till then, there’s the Holmes & Watson trailer, which paints the pair not as a brainiac and his “only” really, really smart assistant — that’s Ferrell and Reilly, respectively — as a pair of boobs who’ve been inexplicably revered as top shelf sleuths. But perhaps the best joke? The supporting cast is really, stunningly, almost obnoxiously impressive — maybe moreso than the roster in the Downey-Law pictures.

There’s Kelly Macdonald and Rebecca Hall, plus Hugh Laurie, plus a Trip reunion with Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon. And whereas Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows could only get excellent character actor Jared Harris to play mighty Holmes foe Professor Moriarty, the dumb comedy with Ferrell and Reilly scored no less than Ralph Fiennes. It’s like a real Sherlock Holmes movie!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Ferrell
TAGSHolmes WatsonJOHN C. REILLYWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From September 2018

09.28.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

09.25.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

09.24.18 7 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP