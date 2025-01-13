Sebastian Stan was once [cough] forced to discuss an eventual end for Bucky Barnes (and he previously discussed the subject on a more humorous basis), but the Winter Solder’s MCU run isn’t over yet. Bucky is, as revealed by a D23 Brazil trailer, a substantial part of the Thunderbolts* movie (due out in May 2025), and he also might appear in Avengers: Doomsday (which has been ambitiously scheduled for May 2026) from the Russo Bros.

Does that leave room for Bucky to visit his frenemy-turned-BFF in Captain America: Brave New World? The two grew awfully close by the end of Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, and it was strongly suggested that Bucky and Sam Wilson’s sister, Sarah, were turning into an item. So, it would make narrative sense on a few levels to see a Bucky cameo in this next MCU movie, but Sebastian Stan isn’t about spill the goods before Cap’s shield (wielded by Anthony Mackie) returns to theaters.

The A Different Man star, while riding high on his recent win, understandably steered the conversation to an unclear place when Variety recently broached the subject. It doesn’t sound, however, like we shall see Bucky and Sam reunited in Brave New World:

Regarding if he’ll appear in the upcoming “Captain America” sequel: “[Filming] ‘Thunderbolts*’, let me tell you, it was a much quieter year for me because I didn’t see Anthony Mackie. So, I’ll say that. Although I miss Anthony Mackie like daily, and it’s something I don’t like to admit.”

The begrudging respect is mutual, and at least we’ll always have this Entertainment Tonight video (from the Golden Globes) of Mackie crashing Stan’s backstage glow while shouting, “We won!” And Stan’s “That’s right. Captain America and the Winter Soldier, we’re coming back!” proves the sheer love between these guys.

Captain America: Brave New World arrives in theaters on Feb. 14, probably without the bromance factor.