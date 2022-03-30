Amy Schumer promised she would “burn every bridge” while hosting the Oscars, and while she probably didn’t burn any bridges (except with Kirsten Dunst fans) she did experience one of the most chaotic shows of all time. While many celebs are divided on where they stand regarding Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, first-time host Amy Schumer says the event was “traumatic.”

Schumer made a lengthy post on Instagram commenting on the debacle, starting out by joking about her new Hulu show Life & Beth.



“I think we can all agree that the best way to unpack what happened is to stream my series @lifeandbethhulu and see me on tour this fall,” the comedian started. She then went on to address the controversy, saying she is “still in shock and stunned and sad.” “But for real. Still triggered and traumatized,” The post started. “I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro. Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing. So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”



On the live broadcast, shortly after The Slap, Schumer made a joke about how the “vibe” changed, but managed to recover with her co-hosts.

Will Smith has since apologized for the slap, and many celebs have either joked about the event or criticized it. It seems like Hollywood will be talking about this for several more weeks…or unless something really big happens at the Grammys this Sunday.